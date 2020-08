Så bra är Michelle Obamas nya podd

Michelle: ”I think my obligation – my personal obligation – Michelle Obama – is that it is not enough that I succeed on my own. I have to care about the kid in the desk next to me at school because he’s just as smart but his mom works.”

Michelle: ”Yeah, I never opened the bottle. I just joined the wine club. It seemed like the very professional thing to do.”

Barack: [Laughs] ”Yeah, I think I teased you a little bit on that one.”

Michelle: ”Oh, definitely. Definitely.”

Barack: ”I think I figured out once I got to school that if I am chasing after my own success, that somehow, I am going to end up alone and unhappy.”